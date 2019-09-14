Hurts rushed for 99 yards on four carries during the opening drive. The Sooners started on their own 11 after a short kick return, but it didn't matter as Hurts went around left end on the opening play for a 52-yard gain. He then completed the five-play drive with a 30-yard run up the middle for a touchdown. He gained 103 rushing yards in the first quarter, topping Jamelle Holieway's 98 in a 1985 game vs. Missouri.