News
Oklahoma Protestors Say They Need Pain Medication
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is still feeling the effects of the nation's opioid crisis and some are speaking out against the recent Johnson &Johnson trial.
A group of demonstrators gathered in the Tulsa Arts District on Saturday saying because of the opioid epidemic and the recent trial against manufacturer Johnson and Johnson they are now having a hard time finding treatment for their pain.
"I've been called drug addict, I've been called pill seeker, all because I have a prescription for pain medication and it's just not fair," said pain patient Paul Cook.
Some of these patients say they've been treated poorly by doctors and pharmacists because of their association with opioids.