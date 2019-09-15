News
Monument Honoring Veterans Dedicated In Coweta
COWETA, Oklahoma - A Green Country town is honoring those who served our country with a new memorial.
The memorial celebrates the VFW's 100th anniversary and was made possible by both the City of Coweta and the American Legion. State and local lawmakers were on hand as the first part of the memorial was unveiled.
"It stands for something besides ourselves. Something that every man that wants to serve his country and put his life on the line has given for his country," said Vietnam Veteran Richard Piehler.
The City says it plans to have the monument completed within a year.