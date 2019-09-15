The school family of Southwest Covenant greatly appreciates the love, prayers, and support that we have been shown amid this recent tragedy. Peter Webb passed away as a result of traumatic brain injury suffered on a seemingly routine play during the football game on Friday, September 13th.

Peter was a servant-leader, always ready to help anyone in need. He was held in the highest regard by all his classmates. Teachers loved Peter and he was an outstanding student. As a tremendous athlete, Peter played a key role in our football, basketball, and baseball programs, even as an under classman. Being the fourth of five brothers, they have all been accomplished athletes. However, each would say that Peter was going to be the best of all.

We appreciate prayers for our students and faculty as our entire school family has been impacted deeply by this tragedy. Pray for his parents, Jim and Stacy Webb as well as his brothers, Jack, Sam, Ben, and Hank. Stacy serves as the chairman of the Southwest Covenant School Board and she and Jim have actively served the school in various capacities for many years.

Coaches would say that Peter was not only talented, but he worked as hard as anyone. Teachers admired his respect and discipline in the classroom. Classmates loved Peter deeply. The character of this young man and the respect we all had for him cannot be contained in words. However, the greatest aspect of Peter’s life was his love and devotion to the Lord. Peter’s walk with Christ impacted every area of his life. All that knew Peter, rest in the confidence that Peter is apart from the body, but present with the Lord.