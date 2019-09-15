Tulsa Launches New Bus Routes For 1st Time In 15 Years
TULSA - For the first time in 15 years, Tulsa Transit is launching new bus routes.
Justin Sizemore is a private contractor, and rides the bus to save gas and get to different jobs around Tulsa.
But with riding the bus a lot, also comes a lot of waiting.
"Riders like me are waiting 25-45 minutes on an average day, and on the weekends we wait sometimes an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes. It's very frustrating, especially when you're running late to work," Sizemore told News on 6.
Tulsa Transit heard the complaints, and after a year of working with the public, they came up with the new layout. Ted Rieck, Tulsa Transit's General Manager, talked to News on 6 on how this will catch up to city growth.
"We think it was time for a change, the City has changed in many ways and its more dispersed so we wanted to redesign our bus system to support that," Rieck said.
Tulsa Transit says all but three routes will stay the same. With the new plan, drivers can look forward to more direct routes and better connections.
"I think some people will have shorter travel times, today we make people come downtown to transfer, the new system will let you transfer in the outer areas and have a shorter travel time," Rieck explained.
On Sunday, bus drivers practiced the new routes ahead of the official September 23 launch. Tulsa transit hopes that these changes will attract more riders, especially in the millennial workforce and move Tulsa forward.
"I think its going to be really great, I think its going to beneficial for anyone who rides the bus," Sizemore said.
From September 23 to September 29, there will be free rides for people to try out the new routes and ambassadors with green shirts to answer any questions all week.