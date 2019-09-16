"We are hopeful that in time, those parties who are not yet supportive will ultimately shift their focus to the critical resources that the settlement provides to people and problems that need them," they said.

Key issues that could be decided include whether the suits against the Sacklers in state courts will be able to move ahead, and what will happen to the company itself. One option could be for a judge to order that it be sold.

Court filings assert that members of the Sackler family were paid more than $4 billion by Purdue from 2007 to 2018.

Much of the family's fortune is believed to be held outside the U.S., which could complicate lawsuits against the family over opioids.

A court filing by the New York Attorney General's office on Friday contended that Sackler family members used Swiss and other hidden accounts to transfer $1 billion to themselves. The discovery of the transfers bolsters several states' claims that family members worked to shield its wealth because of the growing legal threats against them and Purdue.

"The controversial piece is going to be about how much the Sacklers need to kick in for the deal to work,'' Adam J. Levitin, a professor specializing in bankruptcy at Georgetown Law, told The Washington Post.

"The Sacklers are going to be left with plenty of money after this,'' he added. "There is a desire that the Sacklers pay some blood money, but it's never going to be enough to make everyone happy.''

The Sacklers have given money to cultural institutions around the world, including the Smithsonian Institution, New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art and London's Tate Modern.