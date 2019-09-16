2 Arrested After Stealing Seafood and Chase, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police arrested two people after a chase involving some stolen seafood.
Officers say this started after two people used a juvenile to help them steal from a Reasor's near 41st Street and Yale.
Employees say the juvenile ran out of the Reasor's with a shopping cart full of ribeye steaks and crab legs and got into a white Toyota Camry.
An officer then tried to stop the car near Pine and Yale for running a red light, but the driver didn't stop.
Brittany Gant, the driver, crashed the car into a curb near Yorktown and Apache and tried to run from officers.
The passenger, Cornelius Carter, and his juvenile son both stayed inside the car and were taken into custody.
Gant tried to hide from officers, but surrendered when she saw the police helicopter.
Gant and Carter are currently being held at the Tulsa County jail on numerous charges.
Officers ran the tags of the car and determined it had been reported as stolen.