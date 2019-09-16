Church Recovering After Fire, Reopens Food Pantry
TULSA, Oklahoma - The recovery process continues at Tulsa's Memorial Drive Church of Christ months after a large fire heavily damaged its building.
The church building is fenced off right now, but pastors say they're determined to either rebuild or make drastic repairs and return to this spot.
News On 6 told you about the fire in July that heavily damaged much of the building near 9th Street and Memorial.
For now, services are being held at what used to be Eastside Church of Christ and its food pantry has moved into a strip mall next door along Memorial.
Community pastor David Combs says they leased this spot two weeks ago, knowing that food insecurity is a major issue in this area. He says church members and volunteers have been stepping up since before the flames were even out, allowing the church to move on from that difficult day.
"It's probably one of those God things that we didn't know until after the fact but we look back and think 'wow God, you knew all of this ahead of time and had it orchestrated' so it's been neat" said Combs.
The pantry will reopen Tuesday, September 17 from 1 until 3 p.m. and from 7 to 8:15 p.m.