TULSA, Oklahoma - A suspect wanted for a Tulsa homicide is nor in custody in Florida.  

Officers have been searching for this homicide suspect since the beginning of August. 

Jail records confirm 22-year-old Deiondre Grundy is now in custody in Clearwater, Florida and booked for 1st degree murder.

Detectives believe Grundy was involved in a shooting from early August that left 20-year-old Adrian Thornton dead inside his car at the Town Square Apartments.

Police say Thornton was being robbed just days before his 21st birthday.

About a month ago during a standoff in Tulsa, officers arrested Reggie Lewis in connection to the same homicide.

Grundy is currently being held in Florida for murder charges.