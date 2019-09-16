News
Tulsa Murder Suspect In Custody In Florida
TULSA, Oklahoma - A suspect wanted for a Tulsa homicide is nor in custody in Florida.
Officers have been searching for this homicide suspect since the beginning of August.
Jail records confirm 22-year-old Deiondre Grundy is now in custody in Clearwater, Florida and booked for 1st degree murder.
Detectives believe Grundy was involved in a shooting from early August that left 20-year-old Adrian Thornton dead inside his car at the Town Square Apartments.
Police say Thornton was being robbed just days before his 21st birthday.
About a month ago during a standoff in Tulsa, officers arrested Reggie Lewis in connection to the same homicide.
Grundy is currently being held in Florida for murder charges.