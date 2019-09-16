We’re a week away from the autumnal equinox. But the pattern remains very summerlike for the next few days. The upper air pattern will bring another system across the northern high plains later this week while a tropical wave currently across the Gulf of Mexico may spread moisture northward by the end of the week. These two features will keep a chance for showers and storms in the forecast beginning Thursday for a few folks and increasing chances into the weekend for eastern OK. The additional cloud cover associated with the moisture will act to keep highs down into the 80s by Friday and this weekend. Some data suggest a surface cold front will be approaching the southern plains Saturday evening into Sunday while other data keeps this boundary to our north. We’ll hold-off bringing the front through the area for now, but if we eventually do add this frontal boundary into the mix, it would bring a wind shift Saturday evening with a noticeable cool-down Sunday. Again, at this point, I’m keeping this front to our north for the weekend but will have shower and storm chances due to the moisture streaming from the Gulf into the region.