White House Keeps Military Options Open After Saudi Arabia Drone Attack
The White House is hinting military strikes are on the table after a drone attack in Saudi Arabia happened over the weekend.
President Trump says the U.S. believes it knows who's behind this weekend's drone attack and tweeted the U.S. is locked and loaded to go after who's responsible.
U.S. officials, including secretary of state Mike Pompeo, are pointing to the Houthi Rebels in Yemen, who are backed by Iran.
But Iran says it's not responsible for the attack and says any claims that it's backing the rebels are "maximum lies."
According to some reports, the strike cut the kingdom's oil production in half and experts say when the markets open today, we could see a spike in crude prices.
Analysts predict U.S. gas prices are likely to rise in the coming days. But President Trump tweeted out reassurance writing "plenty of oil." He also said on Sunday that he authorized the release of oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve if needed.
The White House has not ruled out a meeting with the Iranian President at the U.N. next week but says the attacks did not help the process.