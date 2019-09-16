Auto Workers Strike in Contract Dispute With GM
General Motors plants in nine states are shut down after thousands of United Auto Workers members went on strike overnight Monday.
More than 46,000 members of the United Auto Workers went on strike around midnight Monday morning after they say contract negotiations failed.
Officials say the union's contract with GM expired over the weekend but contracts with the company's rivals, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, were extended indefinitely.
Now, members say they are fighting for affordable healthcare, fair wages, and job security.
In a video released by General Motors, Executive Vice President Gerald Johnson says the automaker offered to invest more than $7 billion in plants and new product programs.
"We've offered wage increases or lump sum increases over the life of this contract" said Johnson.
The strike shuts down over 50 facilities in 9 states.
Negotiations are expected to start back up at 9 a.m. Monday morning, but the union's top negotiator says both sides are still far apart.