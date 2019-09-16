News
Suicide Prevention: How To Recognize The Warning Signs
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma is among the states with a higher rate of suicides than the national average.
Kenneth Moore from Parkside Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital joined News On 6 on Monday to talk with us about the warning signs so you can help those in need.
For information from Parkside Psychiatric Clinic CLICK HERE or call Parkside's 24-hour emergency line: 918-588-8888.
You can also call the Suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-TALK