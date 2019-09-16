Woman Accused Of Threatening To 'Shoot Up' McAlester High School
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A McAlester woman is in custody after authorities said she threatened to "shoot up" the high school.
Alexis Wilson, 18, is in custody at Pittsburg County Jail on a complaint of making terroristic threat, according to jail records.
Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they arrested Wilson after getting an anonymous tip she told friends and co-workers she was going to shoot up the school. They said Wilson had been posting videos of herself shooting guns.
A co-worker told the Sheriff's Office Wilson threatened "to shoot 400 people for fun and there were so many people at her old school that she would like to do it."
Wilson went to McAlester High School but dropped out in 9th grade, according to PCSO.
Deputies said Wilson denied making threats to shoot up the school but admitted to having thoughts of hurting people at the school in the past.
PCSO said the McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes has asked for additional security at the school.
The school system posted the following on Facebook: