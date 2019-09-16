News
Ford Recalls Over 300,000 SUVs Due To Seat Defect
Monday, September 16th 2019, 10:29 AM CDT
Updated:
DETROIT, Michigan - Ford is issuing a recall of thousands of vehicles over a seat defect.
The company says it's recalling more than 300,000 Explorers from the 2017 model year. The problem is an improperly made seat that can cut motorists. Ford says they will be recalling 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico.
Ford says it is aware of 31 reports of injuries because of the defect.