Tulsa Man Found Not Guilty Of Rape By Instrumentation, Sexual Battery
TULSA, Ok - A Tulsa man was found not guilty of rape by instrumentation and sexual battery Thursday, September 12. Court records show David Dillion was acquitted of those charges in a jury trial.
Dillion had been accused of committing those crimes in November, 2017, after accompanying a woman home from a networking event.
News On 6 reported on the charges and Dillion's arrest. We have updated our previous story to remove Dillion's photograph and add the jury's verdict.
