Small Plane Runs Off Runway At Gundy's Airport In Owasso
Monday, September 16th 2019, 2:14 PM CDT
OWASSO, Oklahoma - No one was hurt when a plane overshot the runway at Gundy's Airport in Owasso Monday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 at the small airport in the 7600 block of North 172nd East Avenue.
The aircraft is a 1975 Piper Cherokee fixed-wing single-engine, according to Flight Aware.
The plane went off the end of runway 17 which is 2,600 feet long, according to Osage SkyNews 6 HD pilot Dustin Stone. It crossed over 76th Street North and ended up in a ditch.
It's owned by Owasso resident Roy Stiner.
Owasso Fire, Limestone Fire, and Rogers County Sheriff's Office are responding.
