Parents Voice Concerns Over TPS Budget At School Board Meeting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A busy week for the Tulsa Public School District is kicking off with a closely watched board meeting Monday evening.
The meeting comes as the district prepares to meet with parents and the public about restructuring its budget to cut $20 million. Superintendent Deborah Gist previously told us almost all options will be on the table.
"There are many different possibilities,” she said. “And so we'll be considering every option we have."
Which means, many parents and teachers will be watching this week closely.
Shawna Mott-Wright is the Vice President of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association and says teachers she's talked to are worried about schools closing and growing, massive class sizes.
Something she says will impact kids.
“Teachers are terrified,” said Mott-Wright. "There's no way it doesn't impact the kids and that's what is upsetting the most. Anything that impacts a teacher is going to impact the kid."
Mott-Wright says many teachers in the district also have trust issues because promises they were made during previous leadership when schools were closed, never came to fruition.
Parents like JJ Burnam are also concerned and have questions.
"I do ask myself, why are so many families leaving the district and also what other districts in the state are also having such a drastic shortfall like we have here in Tulsa?" said Burnam.
They're questions he and others will get to ask at community engagement meetings starting Tuesday at 5:30 at Daniel Webster High School.
On Wednesday the meetings will be at Nathan Hale High School and Thursday at Booker T Washington.
On Saturday, they’ll have a meeting in Spanish at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
For a full list of meetings over the next few weeks, please click here.