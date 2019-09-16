New Oklahoma Alcohol Laws Affect State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY - New Oklahoma alcohol laws resulted in some big changes for beer and wine vendors at the state fair this year.
“We didn't choose to do this. We were forced to do that, and what it's done is it's caused our food and beverage operation to have to ramp up with product, location, salaries, training. There's a whole multitude of things that go into play when you sell beer,” Fair Spokesperson Scott Munz said.
Munz said the fair paid a substantial amount to comply with the new laws.
Instead of independent vendors, this year all alcohol is being sold through the fair itself.
Some popular beer vendors have moved to new areas of the fairgrounds.
“We have to space them out so they're not all in one concentration,” Munz said.
Customer identifications are all being scanned this year, and fair staff went through extensive training to spot anyone who's had too much.
Munz said the average visitor won't notice any drastic changes.
Some areas have new options, including craft and local selections.
“Whether it's for a beer or the carnival rides or whatever, this is a great place to come and make family memories,” Munz said.