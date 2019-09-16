Tulsa Dog Trainer Gets Probation In Animal Cruelty Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa dog trainer Marjorie Satterfield waived her right to a jury trial Monday and entered a no contest plea to three counts of cruelty to animals and a count of obtaining money by false pretenses.
She received a 6-year deferred sentence with Oklahoma Department of Corrections Supervision.
Satterfield was charged after Tulsa County deputies served search warrants on her Skiatook home and her business, Glad Wags, at Fontana Shopping Center, in February 2018.
Deputies said they found 106 dogs, seven cats, four chickens and six birds at Satterfield's home. The arrest report said the house and garage were stacked with plastic dog crates that were covered in filth and feces and without water. The report said the bird cages were full of roaches and what appeared to be bed bugs.
Satterfield initially pleaded not guilty to the charges and was bound over for trial.
In court September 16, she changed her plea and was sentenced in the charges. There are several conditions to her probation including that she must get all proper animal licenses and be subject to random inspections of any animal business she might have.