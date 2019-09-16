Tulsa's BOK Center Sees Multi-Million Dollar Renovation For New Lounge
The BOK Center is hard at work on a multi-million dollar renovation, and it won't be long before access is open to the public.
The $4.7 million project boasts not only an added entrance to make getting to and from events easier. Director of Business Development Evan Falat said those new doors will open into an all-new lounge for all guests to enjoy.
"Anybody that has a ticket has access to this spot," Falat said.
Falat said before now, any higher end amenities were only available to people with suite or premium tickets. Now, the center is preparing a previously unused space for the River Spirit Casino Resort Lounge.
"It was empty!" Falat said of the space. "So it was one of probably our last untapped spaces we could do something like this in the arena."
Falat said the lounge will serve drinks, shareable plates, and appetizers, creating a place where all concert-goers can relax before or during the show.
"This is something we've had envisioned for a lot of years now," he said.
He said it's just another way the successful arena will stay competitive, and continue making a name for itself.
"We're a little over 10 years old now," he said. "We're always trying to come up with new, exciting things. We don't want to just stay status quo."
Falat said they're planning on having the lounge up and running in time for Celine Dion in February.