Retired Tulsa Co. Deputy Remembered As Hero
TULSA, Oklahoma - Retired Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Miller was laid to rest this afternoon after battling breast cancer for more than three years.
On Monday, many came to pay their final respects to Miller. From family members to fellow deputies, everyone spoke of Miller as not only a good man, but a hero. Family and friends gathered at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame to say goodbye to Miller and honor a life of true service.
Miller's over 40 year career started in the military as a drill Sargent and police officer. Melanie Sweeney witnessed first-hand her father's life of service and says he did it all with love.
"Dad was a true servant to his community and its, he always got up everyday proud to serve his county, and community," Sweeney said.
Miller joined the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office as a courthouse deputy in 2007, and though he retired 9 years later, many deputies were impacted by him.
"He obviously led a life of service and when you lose people like that you feel it as a community, and as a nation," Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.
However, for retired deputy Stephen Culley, Miller was more than a co-worker; They shared a deeper bond after stopping the courthouse plaza shooter back in 2012.
"I fired a shot, Dennis fired a shot, and I fired another. In a matter of seconds the event was over and the shooter was down," Culley said. He said it was a day that would forever intertwine their lives. "That event drew a bond between the three of that will never go away, it became a brotherhood and we will never forget each other and I will respect him forever."