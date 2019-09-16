WATCH: Snapchat Video Of Stillwater Mom Allegedly Giving Toddler Liquor Sparks Investigation
STILLWATER - A video has surfaced on social media that appears to show a Payne County mom giving a two-year old alcohol.
The Payne County sheriff confirms their agency, as well as DHS and the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office are looking into the case.
However, the mother said this whole ordeal is a big misunderstanding.
Misty Lewis, AKA Misty Burrows, faced off with DHS in court over custody Monday, September 16.
Here is a partial transcription of the video shared online:
"He loves mouthwash. Every time he goes to bed, he is like, mouthwa… mouthwa [sic]"
"You wanna drink?"
"Do it mom. Do it."
"Oh, God."
(Inaudible)
"Here."
"Oh, my God."
"That's my brother. That's my dude, right there."
"Oh, hell yeah."
"...That's like half a teaspoon."
"Ready? Gaw dang. Open wide."
"I f****** love him right now."
No charges have been filed yet, but the case is still active.
“Why would you do it first, and then why would you be proud enough to put it on social media?” asked Payne County Sheriff Kevin Woodward.
Lewis said this case is based entirely off the video.
She said in Facebook messages, quote, "I want ppl to know there was nothing in the cap, or else he woulda made a face. I pretended to do it to keep him from throwing a fit. There was no alcohol in his system and the nurse made her diagnosis of the neglect from a video. So, it was not a medical diagnosis… Also, yes it was bad judgement on my part to even act like I gave him alcohol..."
Investigators said there could be developments as early as Tuesday, September 17 in the case.