Tulsa Chase Ends After SUV Hits Apartment Building
Tuesday, September 17th 2019, 5:25 AM CDT
One person was sent to the hospital after officers say he drove his car through an apartment building near 61st and Peoria.
Luckily, no one inside the apartment was hurt. The person who lives in the apartment says this is actually the second time this has happened.
OHP says the driver was going around 90 MPH on the highway when the trooper tried to stop the car.
The driver then led trooper on a chase that eventually ended when he drove into that apartment building then tried to run away, but troopers found him a couple of blocks away and sent him to the hospital.
Troopers say the driver dropped off a passenger on Harvard, and they’re now searching for the passenger.