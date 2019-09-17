Tulsa Police Investigate After Shots Fired Into House
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after someone fired multiple shots into a house with children inside.
Two adults and four children were inside the house when someone started shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Officers say everyone in the family was sleeping upstairs in the house near 21st Street and I-44 when the shooter opened fire.
Investigators say the bullets only hit on the ground level and went through the garage and busted two windows on a van inside along with damaging a car outside.
No one inside the house was hurt.
The family told investigators they don't know why anyone would target them. Investigators say the shooter may have been in a white pickup truck, but that's the only description they have right now.
If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.