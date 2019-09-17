New York City Prosecutors Subpoena President Trump's Tax Returns
The Associated Press is reporting that New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed President Trump's tax returns.
Manhattan District Attorney-- Cyrus Vance Junior's office-- recently sent the subpoena to the President's accounting firm seeking his last eight years of state and federal tax returns.
When asked about the request as he left the White House Monday, the president replied "I don't know anything about it."
A lawyer for the Trump Organization says he is "evaluating the situation and will respond as appropriate."
Last month, Vance, a Democrat, subpoenaed the Trump Organization. That was for records related to payments the President's former lawyer helped arrange to Stormy Daniels who claimed she had an affair with him.
Vance's office is also pursuing a state mortgage fraud case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
In July, the president sued to block the application of a new state law in New York that could allow a third House committee to obtain his state tax returns.