Tensions Escalate Between U.S. And Iran After Attack On Saudi Arabian Oil Facilities
Tensions are escalating between the United States and Iran following a drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
At the White House on Monday President Trump told reporters that he'd like to avoid military conflict but left the door open to an armed response.
The attack on Saturday, at two separate refineries, knocked-out half of Saudi Arabia's oil output.
The facilities were hit 19 times with what officials believe was a combination of drones and cruise missiles.
On Monday, President Trump stopped short of blaming Iran for the attacks but indicated it was likely Iran.
"Well it's looking that way, we'll have some pretty good, we're having some very strong studies done - but it's certainly looking that way at this moment" said President Trump.
The administration released satellite images of the damage.
It caused the biggest oil disruption in history, reducing global output by 5-percent.
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility, but Iran denied any involvement.
Saudi Arabia says Iranian weapons were used but did not specify where they were launched from.
President Trump says a team from the U.S. that is led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be heading to Saudi Arabia soon.