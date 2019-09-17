Griffin Communications To Open Washington Bureau With Alex Cameron Reporting From DC For News 9/News On 6
Beginning in January, Alex Cameron will be the new Washington Bureau Chief for Griffin Communications and report from Washington D.C. for News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa.
Cameron will be the only Oklahoma reporter to office in D.C. where he will produce content specifically for Oklahomans on topics and issues that affect the state and its citizens.
“As Oklahoma’s only locally-owned television stations, we consistently invest in content that other stations do not,” said Todd Spessard, Vice President of Content. “This includes a dedicated State Capitol reporter, an NBA Reporter who travels with the team, an exclusive College Football Analyst – Dusty Dvoracek and now a U.S. Capitol Reporter.”
“It is fitting that we make this announcement on Constitution Day,” said Spessard, “We are not only celebrating our Constitution but are also celebrating the important role that journalism plays in our democracy and our stations’ dedication to empowering our journalists to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained. It’s more important than ever to have a dedicated reporter in the heart of our nation, reporting on our government and its representatives.”
An award-winning journalist, Cameron has been with News 9 since 1995 and has anchored several newscasts while also reporting on stories both large and small. He has also traveled the world covering stories that impact Oklahoma.
“Alex has built a reputation as a fair, trustworthy and investigative journalist in his 20 plus years at News 9,” said Nathan Elliott, Director of Content for News 9. “He is uniquely qualified to take on this new role and provide unique, relevant content for our viewers.”
Cameron has covered many of the biggest stories to impact Oklahomans including the trial of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma State University plane crash tragedy, Base Realignment and Closure, and the Oklahoma City Thunder move to Oklahoma City. Additionally, he is known as the reporter to sit down with for newsmakers – some of his most hard-hitting interviews have included Governor Kevin Stitt, Mayor David Holt, Representative Kendra Horn, former Chesapeake CEO Aubrey McClendon, and former OU Presidents David Boren & James Gallogly.
“Reporting from the nation’s capital has been a lifelong dream for me,” said Cameron. “I can think of no greater honor than to cover our democracy and government for the great people of my home state – Oklahoma. I look forward to hitting the ground running in January covering the second year of this Congress and the upcoming elections.”