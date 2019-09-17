News
Police: Man Wearing Ankle Monitor Attempts To Steal Marijuana
Tulsa Police say a man is behind bars after committing two robberies in less than a week.
According to TPD, Tymee Peters punched the victim as he was walking down the road and stole his marijuana. The victim chased Peters to an apartment complex were Peters got on a bike and took off.
Officers were able to catch up to Peters and take him into custody after a short bike chase. Officers say Peters is being booked on this robbery case and a previous robbery that took place on Sept. 13.
Peters reportedly took a victim's purse after threatening her near 500 East 32nd St. Tulsa Police says they were able to link Peters to both crimes thanks to his ankle monitor, which they say is a condition of his recent probation.