News
Suspect Surrenders After Standoff At Tulsa Seminole Hills Apartments
Tuesday, September 17th 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and OHP Troopers were engaged in a standoff at the Seminole Hills Apartments near Booker T Washington High School on Monday.
According to Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol tried to pull the driver over near 36th St N. and Peoria for speeding and asked for TPD's help. The driver ran several traffic lights along the way before pulling into the apartment complex, getting out and running into an apartment.
More officers arrived on the scene to assist with the situation, and to inform residents of the apartment complex. After a short standoff, the suspect surrendered to authorities without incident.
This is a developing story...