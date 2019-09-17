News
19th Annual Home Remodeling Showcase Happening This Weekend
TULSA, Oklahoma - The 19th annual Home Remodeling Showcase is happening Saturday and Sunday, September 21 & 22 in the Tulsa area. The Home Builders Association of Tulsa is putting on the home tour, and it benefits charity.
Event Chairman Peter Grant said $10 gets you in to tour six homes that showcase a variety of remodeling projects from outdoor living space to whole home makeovers.
The builders will be available to talk to at the homes, he said.
Money from the tour goes to the Home Builders Association charitable foundation and Revitalize T-Town.