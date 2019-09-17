News
Stay In A Coffin For 30 Hours? Fright Fest Coffin Challenge At Frontier City
Tuesday, September 17th 2019, 1:40 PM CDT
Updated:
Fright Fest 2019 at Frontier City will include a 30-hour Coffin Challenge, and there can only be one winner.
Six people will be chosen to spend up to 30 hours in a coffin, from 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 6.
Six Flags is providing the coffins, meals inside the coffins and will allow designated bathroom breaks.
The challenge will include an elimination process that consists of challenges and contests that must be performed to stay in the competition. Random visits from Fright Fest "friends" can also be expected.
Requirements:
- Must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid photo ID;
- Cannot have medical conditions that would make lying in a coffin for 30 hours a risk to health or well-being;
- Must sign a waiver at check-in;
- Must be able to lie completely flat and dead still; and
- Must provide own pillow and sleeping bag or blanket.
The winning prize includes $600, two 2020 Gold Combo Season Passes and a Fright Fest Prize package, including two VIP Haunted House passes.