Osage Nation Attorney General Holli Wells Resigns After DUI Arrest
PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma - Osage Nation Attorney General Holli Wells was arrested for driving under the influence and has now resigned her position.
Pawhuska Police say they arrested her after a traffic stop. Officers said Wells was driving in the dark, without her lights on and slurring her words when she was pulled over by police.
The Osage Nation Principal Chief says Wells resigned Monday after serving the Osage Nation with distinction for 5 years.
You are watching dash cam video from an officer with Pawhuska Police. You can see him speed up, trailing the driver in front of him.
"He cautiously had to approach because the vehicle was literally driving in the dark with no lights. We don't know how she got from point a to point b during a certain part of the road, because the road curves," says Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva.
Silva says the officer was worried other people on the road might be in danger.
"They would've never seen this vehicle coming. It was just completely blacked out," said Silva.
Eventually the car pulls into the gas station parking lot. The officer goes up to the window and starts talking to the driver who police say is Osage Nation Attorney General Holli Wells.
"He noted slurred speech and unsteady on the feet when she exited her vehicle," said Silva.
Silva says the officer arrested Wells after giving her a field sobriety test.
"This would definitely be intoxication on narcotics of some sort, prescribed narcotics," said Silva, "This is a tough one but we are gonna do our jobs. We will hold all people to the same standard no matter who they are."