'Operation Kidsafe' Opens Child Safety Center In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Operation Kidsafe opened a new child safety center in Broken Arrow on Tuesday.
The center is in partnership with Robert Ramsey Insurance Agency, which also held its grand opening today. The center will provide local children with an Amber Alert ready Bio Card. A parent would then give that card to local law enforcement in the event of an emergency.
"When I think about businesses in the area, you know, it's not just about being a business and bringing in the income it's about the community. It's about helping the community. This is a place for the community doing what we can to not only grow the community but to protect," said Robert Ramsey.
Operation Kidsafe has helped protect over 1 million children nationwide.