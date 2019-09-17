Baby Tortoises Race At The Tulsa Zoo
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Zoo held its annual tortoise race to promote the upcoming Ascension St. John Zoo Run.
Three tortoise babies who are part of a very successful Aldabra Tortoise breeding program at the Tulsa Zoo faced off against each other.
Zookeeper Aaron Goodwin has been with the program for 20 years.
"We’ve hatched 161 since 20 years ago," he said.
Many are on exhibit in zoos all over the country and in several foreign countries. The zoo has three adult males on exhibit: Big Al, Dozer and Mo. They were all captured in the wild, so no one is sure of their ages - but they believe Al is 120 years old. Dozer and Mo are about 40 years each.
“They can live easily to 100 years, maybe even 200," said Zookeeper Aaron Goodwin.
They eat a vegetarian diet and move very slowly which could be a lesson for all of us, Goodwin said.
"I tell people we ought to take a cue from them - eat better like they do and slow down."
The Ascension St John Zoo Run is coming October 5th. The proceeds will go to new exhibits for zoo animals. Find out more at www.tulsazoo.org/run.