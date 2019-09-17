Pulitzer Prize Winner Joe Hight Discusses His Book "Unnecessary Sorrow"
TULSA, Oklahoma - Pulitzer Prize winner Joe Hight discusses his non-fiction book "Unnecessary Sorrow."
The book tells the story of Hight's older brother Paul Hight, who was a Roman Catholic priest that suffered from mental illness and was later killed by police on his front door-step. The book took more than 10 years to create and doubles as a statement for mental health awareness.
"I wanted to tell the human side of Paul," Hight said. "I felt it was very important to tell who Paul was and why he came to this place in his life to end up on that front door-step."
Hight said he felt "a lot of grief and guilt" for Paul, who he said was somebody that was a true giver in life and a normal person.
"I want them to walk away with a sense of knowing that people who suffer from mental illness are just like you and me," Hight said.
Hight will be holding a book signing event with Magic City Books and the Psychology Department at the University of Tulsa. For more details on the event, click here.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Mental Health Association Oklahoma.