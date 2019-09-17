"Sukup Manufacturing Co. is a family-owned company and prides itself on exceptional customer service. The company has been in communication with these customers by phone and in person multiple times to resolve their complaint against the dealer. The dealer in question is an independent dealer not owned or franchised by Sukup, and it is our understanding that these customers have a signed contract with the dealer.

Sukup has not received any form of payment for the bins or equipment. We did not require a down payment for these bins, as alleged. Sukup is the manufacturer of the equipment, not a construction company.

We have worked hard to communicate with the customer and provided multiple solutions to resolve their complaint, including providing two additional construction companies who were willing to complete the job. Another party to the same dispute has communicated with us to find another dealer for this job, and they are currently moving forward with plans to construct the bin.

Sukup acknowledges that this is an unusual situation, and has made every effort to work with the customer. We want to help them resolve this issue and we hope we can work together to find a solution."