TPS Takes Input From Parents & Teachers In Regards To $20 Million Budget Cuts
TULSA, Oklahoma - Parents and teachers are giving their input on how Tulsa Public Schools should make up a $20 million budget shortfall.
The district held a meeting at Webster High School Tuesday night to say which programs they think the district should cut.
Webster High School's cafeteria filled up with people from all over the community, eager to express concerns and give their input on Tulsa Public Schools budget cuts.
"They're really concerned this $20 million is going to affect our kids and our community,” said teacher Eulalia Griffith.
Tulsa Public Schools have to slash the budget because of lower enrollment and state budget cuts that caught up with them over the past decade.
Webster 9th grade math teacher Eulalia Griffith says her biggest concern is how it'll come back on the kids.
”I feel that our students and children should come first, I don't feel that money should ever be an issue but it is,” Griffith said.
Meeting attendees sat in small groups at tables in the cafeteria, each one led by a TPS facilitator.
They ranked what meant the most to them.
Topics ranged from increasing the staff to student ratio, cutting down on athletics and campus security, or changing bell schedules and reducing transportation services.
“We want to be smart about using money, but we want to make sure we have the investments for every child in our district,” said Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.
Gist said the school board will use the community feedback from the 11 meetings this month and next month to plan next school year's budget at the end of 2019.
"We're gonna have to buck up and face it as a community together instead of trying to solve a problem that is unsolvable by one single person,” Griffith said.
There are meetings being held Wednesday night and Thursday.
Every meeting has Spanish translators and two of the meetings will be entirely in Spanish.