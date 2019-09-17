News
EPA Releases Final Plan For Tar Creek Clean-Up
The Environmental Protection Agency is releasing its final strategic plan for the ongoing clean-up at the Tar Creek Superfund site.
The Ottawa County site is one of the largest Superfund programs, with tens of millions of tons of chat left over from more than a half century of mining.
In its new plan, the EPA says it now realizes it's not possible to remediate all of the site for residential use.Instead, it's going to look into alternate uses for the land. The EPA says it has cleaned up about 100 chat piles since 1983 and has another 248 left to remove.
