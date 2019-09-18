News
Oklahoma's New Teacher Of The Year Announced
Wednesday, September 18th 2019
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's new Teacher of the Year has been announced.
Jena Nelson is a middle school teacher at Deer Creek Public Schools in Edmond.
Nelson has been a teacher for 14 years.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister highlighted Nelson's past experiences to connect with her students and create relationships.
A panel of judges selected Nelson from a group of 12 finalists, including teachers from Jenks, Grove, Claremore, Oologah-Talala and Dewey.