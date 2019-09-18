TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma's new Teacher of the Year has been announced. 

Jena Nelson is a middle school teacher at Deer Creek Public Schools in Edmond.

Nelson has been a teacher for 14 years.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister highlighted Nelson's past experiences to connect with her students and create relationships.

A panel of judges selected Nelson from a group of 12 finalists, including teachers from Jenks, Grove, Claremore, Oologah-Talala and Dewey.