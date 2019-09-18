Secretary Of State Pompeo Heads To Saudi Arabia After Attack On Oil Facilities
The United States' top diplomat is heading to Saudi Arabia following the attacks on oil facilities there.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way to Saudi Arabia to discuss a possible response after the attack on the kingdom's oil industry.
A senior diplomatic source tells CBS News that Saudi Arabia plans to directly blame Iran sometime on Wednesday.
Joint Chief Chairman General Joseph Dunford says President Trump has not yet asked for any military options and stressed economic, political, and diplomatic responses are available as well.
U.S. officials say Saudis may also want to avoid military conflict after cruise missiles and drones bypassed its air-defenses.
Experts have examined the wreckage and determined the weapons were made in Iran.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says the U.S. needs to act swiftly, but democrats argue President Trump needs congressional approval to strike Iran.
Saudi Arabia says half of its oil production has already been restored which is good news for drivers.
Analysts now say prices at the pump will still increase but not as much as previously thought.