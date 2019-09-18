'Day of Service' Honors Those Laid to Rest at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - A nationwide day of service is honoring those who served in the military.
Volunteers are helping with a tree and landscaping care event at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery Wednesday.
Many of the volunteers are arborist experts who want to help make sure the cemetery looks as beautiful as possible and that all the trees are safe.
They'll climb trees, prune them, remove stumps, assess tree health, cut down dead trees and possibly plant new ones.
It's the fifth year for day of service hosted by "Saluting Branches: Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance.” It's biggest year yet for the non-profit with more than 3,500 volunteers donating a full day’s work at 58 national cemeteries across the country.
This is Tulsa arborist Buddy Rodanski's fourth year to volunteer. He says beautifying the final resting place of some of the men and women who have served our country is a unique and special way to honor them and their loved ones.
“It's wonderful to see when we’re working out there if say someone's there to pay their respects to other family members and they see tree services there servicing the trees in the cemetery, the look that people give is priceless,” said Rodanski.
He also says you don't have to be an expert to help out.
“People would be provided with the proper tools and equipment to do the work and if anybody wanted to get involved, it is a great way to be able to give back and even learn something,” Rodanski said. “There are arborists on site, like myself, who will lead groups, we'll go over a safety briefing -- go over a plan for the project we'll be working on.”
The day of service at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery started at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and goes until 3 p.m. in the afternoon.