Democratic Party Donor Arrested, Accused Of Running Drug Den
Democratic Party political donor, Ed Buck, is in jail after authorities say he was caught running a drug den out of his California apartment.
Prosecutors are calling Ed Buck a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness.
The DA is accusing Buck of running a drug den out of his West Hollywood home and has charged him with a felony for injuring a 37-year-old man last week.
Buck is accused of injecting the man with meth and then he overdosed, went to the hospital, and survived.
The motion also says Buck's actions led to the death of two men-- Gemmel Moore in 2017 and Timothy Dean last January-- when they overdosed on meth and died at Buck's apartment.
An attorney for Moore's family says his clients are happy Buck is behind bars.
The LA County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case.
If convicted, Buck would face a possible maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison.