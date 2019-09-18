Road Project Starts Wednesday In Downtown Coweta
Happening Wednesday, drivers in Coweta will see some lane closures on downtown's busiest street.
The road work on Broadway will start Wednesday morning and some business owners say while it may be inconvenient, they're choosing to see it as a sign of progress.
Starting Wednesday morning, the city says the southbound lane of Broadway, also known as Highway 72, will be shut down between Oak and Pecan Streets so ODOT crews can resurface the street.
Crew members will then switch to the northbound lane Thursday, so the good news is it's only a two day project.
Misty Edwards owns 4 Tons of Blessings boutique and says other downtown business owners have been waiting for a long time for this project. There's been a lot of growth in Downtown Coweta, but she says current street conditions have kept some people away from downtown.
"We have had a lot of negative feedback about people not wanting to come downtown because of the condition of the roads. So having this overlay project [means] they won't have that excuse anymore, and we're gonna make it worth their while to come downtown" said Edwards.
The city says to expect limited parking in this area over the next couple of days.