Man Riding Bicycle Struck, Killed By Pickup In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police are investigating a fatal crash in the 4400 block of W. New Orleans St. That's near 101st Street South and 129th East Avenue.
A man was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a pickup, police said.
Officers said the crash took place around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, September 18. They don't believe alcohol is a factor in the wreck.
It happened near a neighborhood, and police said they are speaking with several witnesses who saw the wreck happen - as well as the driver of the pickup.
"There's heavy bicycle traffic. It's a 40 mile per hour zone. It's not heavy traffic until rush hour, and this was after rush hour," said Officer Chris Walker, Broken Arrow Police.
The road is expected to be shut down for several hours. Police have not identified the victim.