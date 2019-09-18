News
2 Teens Sought In Haskell Shootout
HASKELL, Oklahoma - Investigators have identified their final two suspects in a break-in and shootout with a homeowner in Haskell.
The OSBI says Jaysea Williams and Phillip Jones broke into the home in July, along with three other people.
Agents say the five 18-year-olds tried to kick in the door, and exchanged gunfire with the resident, who wasn't hurt. All five suspects went to the hospital for treatment.
Over the next week, officers arrested three of them.
If you've seen Williams or Jones, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.