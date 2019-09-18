News
Broken Arrow Approves Plans To Improve Adams Creek Lift Station
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow has approved a plan to make improvements to the Adams Creek Lift Station.
The station was damaged during the flooding this May when pump motors broke down. While repairs were being made, sewage was spilling into the creek.
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality sent BA a notice of violation afterward. The DEQ said the City allowed an unpermitted discharge from the collection system at the Adams Creek lift station due to rainfall and equipment failure.
The improvements will reportedly cost the city $193,000.