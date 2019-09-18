Apple Galette & Squash and Mushroom Galette
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Fall is almost here and with that comes the fall produce we all love.
Squash. Pumpkin. Apples. Sweet Potatoes. International chef and food blogger Shannon Smith from Beads and Basil visited News On 6 to show us how to use some of those foods to make both sweet and savory galette.
Apple Galette
serves 6-8
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 cup sugar
1 stick butter, cut up
1/4 cup cold water
Fruit filling:
3 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored
¾ cup brown sugar
3/4 cup white sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. grated nutmeg
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1 egg white, beaten
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine flour, salt, sugar, and butter in a medium mixing bowl. Blend in the butter until the mixture resembles cornmeal. Slowly add the cold water and mix with a fork. Form dough in a disk shape and wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate.
Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl, mix all the filling ingredients together. On a floured surface, roll out the cold dough into a circle 1/8" thick. Place dough circle on a cookie sheet. Pour filling in the middle of the circle, leaving a 2-inch border of pastry dough around edges. You may have filling leftover. Don’t put too much filling on dough! Fold pastry edges up over the fruit and pleat the dough to cover the outside edges of the fruit. Using a pastry brush, brush the edges of dough lightly with egg white. If desired, you can sprinkle crust with sugar. Place pan in preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until pastry is golden. Let cool 20 minutes or more and cut into wedges. It is also very good served at room temperature.
Squash and Mushroom Galette
serves 6
pastry:
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 stick cold butter, cut into 1/4” cubes
1/3 cups cold water
toppings:
3 tbsp. olive oil, divided
2 yellow onions, cut into half-moon slices
1 zucchini
1 small butternut squash
1 cup baby mushrooms or cremini mushroom, sliced
3/4 cup Monterrey Jack cheese, grated
1 egg, beaten
1 sprig of fresh rosemary
a handful of fresh sage leaves
salt and pepper
Prepare the pastry dough by putting the flour, salt, and butter cubes into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse 20 times. Slowly add the cold water while pulsing the processor about 10 times, or until the dough comes together. You may have to add a bit more water if the dough is too dry. Put the dough into a bowl and form into a disc. Cover it with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare the toppings. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and add the onions. Cook until they are caramelized and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Add 1 teaspoon of salt to the onions and stir. Let cool. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Using a V-shaped vegetable peeler, shave the zucchini (with the peel), into long ribbons. Peel the butternut squash and discard the outer skin. Peel the flesh into long ribbons until you have about a dozen ribbons.
Remove the pastry dough from the refrigerator and place on a flour-dusted board. With a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a circle (it doesn’t have to be perfect), about 1/8” thick. Place the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the caramelized onions onto the dough, leaving about 1 1/2” around the edge of the circle. Top with the ribbons of zucchini, squash, and mushrooms. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then top with the cheese. Fold over the edges of the dough, forming pleats. Brush edges of dough with the beaten egg, and place baking sheet into the oven. Bake for abut 40 minutes, or until dough is golden. Remove from oven and top with the rosemary leaves and sage leaves. Let cool for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.