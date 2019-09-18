Remove the pastry dough from the refrigerator and place on a flour-dusted board. With a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a circle (it doesn’t have to be perfect), about 1/8” thick. Place the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread the caramelized onions onto the dough, leaving about 1 1/2” around the edge of the circle. Top with the ribbons of zucchini, squash, and mushrooms. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then top with the cheese. Fold over the edges of the dough, forming pleats. Brush edges of dough with the beaten egg, and place baking sheet into the oven. Bake for abut 40 minutes, or until dough is golden. Remove from oven and top with the rosemary leaves and sage leaves. Let cool for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.