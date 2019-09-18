TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 has added an 11th camera to our Osage Casino SkyCam Network, and the latest view is high atop Tulsa’s Gathering Place Park!

The mobility of the camera allows us to not only give people a live look inside Tulsa’s world-class park, but also the Downtown skyline and along the Arkansas River.

The Gathering Place camera can be accessed 24 hours a day on our free News On 6 app.