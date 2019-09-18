OKC Couple Arrested For Alleged Animal Cruelty After 11 Starving Dogs Found In Trailer
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police and animal control officers on Tuesday rescued 11 starving dogs from a home near Southwest 21st and MacArthur Boulevard.
Officers arrested Hunter Powers, 22, and Skyla Thibodeau, 21, for animal cruelty.
The owner of the property where the couple and dogs were living was there when police responded to the home.
“I don’t know what they were doing with so many dogs,” said Rebecca Story, witness. “Didn’t know they were here.”
Story is still in shock after discovering Powers and Thibodeau and their pets were still living inside the trailer. She thought they moved out in February. Story learned of the living situation after a potential buyer reported seeing people inside the trailer. Story called police to check it out.
“When they knocked on the front door it opened and six pits came running out,” said Story. “The officers almost got bit. They were using pepper spray to keep them off of them.”
Story, police and animal control officers then witnessed a vicious dog fight.
“Two of the dogs apparently attacked a third one, ultimately killing it while the officers were there,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
“They just tore that little pup to pieces,” said Story. “I was out here screaming trying to get them to stop.”
Authorities rescued several pit bull puppies that were inside a closet in the home and found filthy living conditions.
“One of the officers, when he went back to the north end of the trailer,” said Story. “Actually opened the door back there and was sick because it smelled so bad.”
Story took pictures of animal feces on a mattress and throughout the small trailer.
She was not surprised when police arrested Powers and Thibodeau. They were each booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on 11 counts of felony animal cruelty.
“There was not food for the dogs,” said MSgt. Knight. “The dogs were extremely malnourished, so it was a tough situation.”
Story said even though the couple was arrested, she still has to take legal action to have them evicted from her property.